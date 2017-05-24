Torrington man arrested in connection with womana s fatal heroin overdose
According to investigators, 21-year-old Zachary Campanelli provided heroin to Skyler Northrup of Winsted. Northrup died from an overdose inside her home on December 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|May '17
|High Plains Drifter
|5
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|May '17
|Axelrod Jared Uly...
|7
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Church
|Feb '17
|WOW
|2
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC