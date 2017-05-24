Torrington man arrested in connection...

Torrington man arrested in connection with womana s fatal heroin overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: WTNH

According to investigators, 21-year-old Zachary Campanelli provided heroin to Skyler Northrup of Winsted. Northrup died from an overdose inside her home on December 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care May '17 High Plains Drifter 5
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave May '17 Axelrod Jared Uly... 7
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
Church Feb '17 WOW 2
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC