Assault of student investigated at Torrington school
A 17-year-old student is now facing multiple charges after police investigated a report of a sexual assault at Torrington High School back in December of 2016. According to Torrington police, a criminal investigation was launched after a female student reported a sexual assault incident at Torrington High School on December 6th.
