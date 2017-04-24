Woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

Woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A Connecticut woman who defrauded the federal Medicaid program out of $1.6 million for bogus psychiatric services has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Patricia Lafayette was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 21 months behind bars, to be followed by six months of home confinement and was also ordered to pay back the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Feb '17 WOW 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb '17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb '17 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC