Woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
A Connecticut woman who defrauded the federal Medicaid program out of $1.6 million for bogus psychiatric services has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Patricia Lafayette was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 21 months behind bars, to be followed by six months of home confinement and was also ordered to pay back the federal government.
