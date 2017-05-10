Torrington man charged with shooting at bar after he was kicked out
A man from Torrington has been charged with firing a shot at a bar after he was told never to come back. According to police, Scott Czapor, 51, tried to blow the lock off Dawn's Getaway Cafe around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|May 2
|High Plains Drifter
|5
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|May 2
|Axelrod Jared Uly...
|7
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Church
|Feb '17
|WOW
|2
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC