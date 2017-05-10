Torrington man charged with shooting ...

Torrington man charged with shooting at bar after he was kicked out

Tuesday Apr 18

A man from Torrington has been charged with firing a shot at a bar after he was told never to come back. According to police, Scott Czapor, 51, tried to blow the lock off Dawn's Getaway Cafe around 3 a.m. Sunday.

