Naugatuck police blotter
Thomas McBurney, 27, of 72 Brookside Ave., Torrington, was charged April 3 with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, four counts of sixth-degree larceny and four counts of conspiracy at sixth-degree larceny. Police reported on April 3 McBurney was arrested on an active arrest warrant.
