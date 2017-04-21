Medicaid, ACA Uncertainty Threaten Su...

Medicaid, ACA Uncertainty Threaten Success Of Ex-Offenders' Health Care Programs

Since 2011, Connecticut has issued more than 39,000 new Medicaid cards to prisoners returning to communities, connecting them to health care services with the goal of keeping them healthy and out of prison. This initiative, which gives ex-offenders the opportunity to see a primary care physician on a regular basis and access critical mental health and drug-abuse treatment programs, exists because of the Affordable Care Act , and Medicaid pays most of the costs.

