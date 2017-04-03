Ganim cans O&G from running school co...

Ganim cans O&G from running school construction

Mayor Joe Ganim 's administration has severed a relationship with school construction head O&G Industries of Torrington that dates back nearly two decades to Ganim's first administration. There was no immediate reason offered for the decision, which, according to City Attorney R. Christopher Meyer , is effective Friday.

