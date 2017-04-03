Ganim cans O&G from running school construction
Mayor Joe Ganim 's administration has severed a relationship with school construction head O&G Industries of Torrington that dates back nearly two decades to Ganim's first administration. There was no immediate reason offered for the decision, which, according to City Attorney R. Christopher Meyer , is effective Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church
|Feb '17
|WOW
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|Feb '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC