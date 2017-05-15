Ansonia pastor to lead Catholic Men's Conference
The Rev. James M. Sullivan , pastor of the Church of the Assumption , has been appointed as the priest chaplain of the Connecticut Catholic Men's Conference, it was announced this week.
