Towns band together to fight fire

Towns band together to fight fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Litchfield County task force chief coordinator Jeff Rudzavice, a firefighter in Watertown, left, confirs with Harwinton Fire Chief Scott Kellogg, center, and Dan Soule, right, executive director of the Litchfield County Dispatch during the Toce Tire plant in Torrington two years ago. less Litchfield County task force chief coordinator Jeff Rudzavice, a firefighter in Watertown, left, confirs with Harwinton Fire Chief Scott Kellogg, center, and Dan Soule, right, executive director of the ... more Members of an area tanker strike force team, including volunteers from the Mill Plain fire company in Danbury as well as firefighters with Ridgefield and Kent, participate in a recent training exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Feb 28 WOW 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb '17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb '17 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC