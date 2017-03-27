Super-load' truck breaks down
In this image from the town of Barkhamsted's Facebook page, a large piece of equipment slated for the power plant under construction in Oxford waits by the side of the road along its journey from Windsor Locks. In this image from the town of Barkhamsted's Facebook page, a large piece of equipment slated for the power plant under construction in Oxford waits by the side of the road along its journey from Windsor Locks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church
|Feb 28
|WOW
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|Feb '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC