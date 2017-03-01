Red Cross to Install Free Smoke Detectors in Conn. Homes
According to the Connecticut chapter of the American Red Cross, every year 3,000 people in the United State are killed in house fires. The organization is working to cut down on that startling statistic by installing free smoke detectors in Connecticut homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
