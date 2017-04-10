News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Not Ready for Prime Time: Leonard Rinaldi, 53, was arrested in Torrington, Connecticut, in November following his theft of a rare-coin collection belonging to his father. The coins were valued at about $8,000, but apparently to make his theft less easily discoverable, he ran them through a Coinstar coin-cashing machine -- netting himself a cool $60.

