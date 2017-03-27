Legislators ponder bill to regulate "...

Legislators ponder bill to regulate "sober homes"

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A bill to regulate 'sober homes' has gained new ground in Hartford after two legislative committees cleared the proposal for a vote in the House of Representatives . "The first priority is to save lives, but this is also about consumer protection," said state Rep. Michelle Cook , a Democrat from Torrington who introduced the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Feb 28 WOW 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb '17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb '17 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC