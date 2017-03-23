Burrville Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington to Close
As a fire department in Burrville is set to close neighbors share memories about the department and its impact on the community. For more than seven decades, Burrville Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington has served its community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church
|Feb 28
|WOW
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|Feb '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC