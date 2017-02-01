Was It Luck? 2 Winning Lottery Ticket...

Was It Luck? 2 Winning Lottery Tickets Bring Lawsuit, Police Probe

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Playing basketball at Torrington High School, Ann Marie Gay wore the number 24. So when she bought a $2 Lucky for Life quick pick lottery ticket at Johnson's Gas Station early one morning in June of 2014 she thought it was a good omen that 24 was one of the six numbers. The next day, she would later testify in a deposition, she learned how good an omen it was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan 19 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
Does anybody know... (Mar '16) Jun '16 Stephanie 2
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC