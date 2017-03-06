Murphy, Senate colleagues call for re...

Murphy, Senate colleagues call for review of - sober houses'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and colleagues in the Senate asked Wednesday for a review of 'sober homes' used by recovering addicts, to determine whether more federal oversight is necessary. "Unfortunately, there have been several recent overdoses that have occurred in Connecticut sober houses," Murphy said in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Feb 28 WOW 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb 8 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC