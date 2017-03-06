Murphy, Senate colleagues call for review of - sober houses'
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and colleagues in the Senate asked Wednesday for a review of 'sober homes' used by recovering addicts, to determine whether more federal oversight is necessary. "Unfortunately, there have been several recent overdoses that have occurred in Connecticut sober houses," Murphy said in a prepared statement.
