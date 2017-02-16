Hidden History: Connecticut Freedom T...

Hidden History: Connecticut Freedom Trail

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WTNH

"Canada ended slavery in 1833 so Canada was kind of like the promised land for a fugitive," said Todd Levine, the Connecticut Freedom Trail. The home of Uriel Tuttle in Torrington was a welcome safe haven on that journey of the Underground Railroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Many travelers stranded at airport due to snows... Feb 9 Frosty 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb 8 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC