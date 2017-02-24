Cruisin' Connecticut - " A Hint of Hollywood at the Warner Theatre in Torrington
With Oscar Sunday just a couple of days away, we're giving you a taste of Hollywood in Connecticut! Today, we are Cruisin' Connecticut to Torrington, home of the Warner Theatre. The theatre was built originally in 1931 as an art deco movie palace and fell into disrepair in the 80's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church
|Feb 28
|WOW
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC