Cruisin' Connecticut - " A Hint of Ho...

Cruisin' Connecticut - " A Hint of Hollywood at the Warner Theatre in Torrington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WTNH

With Oscar Sunday just a couple of days away, we're giving you a taste of Hollywood in Connecticut! Today, we are Cruisin' Connecticut to Torrington, home of the Warner Theatre. The theatre was built originally in 1931 as an art deco movie palace and fell into disrepair in the 80's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Feb 28 WOW 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb '17 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Litchfield County was issued at March 13 at 4:07PM EDT

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC