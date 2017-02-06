BWW Review: the Who's Tommy at the Wa...

BWW Review: the Who's Tommy at the Warner Theatre

When the first electric chords of the Warner Stage Company's THE WHO'S TOMMY reverberate through the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT, the audience knows they are in for something different. And TOMMY delivers - it rocks, and deftly tackles the difficult task of bringing an iconic piece to life on the stage.

