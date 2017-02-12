Brookfield Woman Fatally Injured In S...

Brookfield Woman Fatally Injured In Ski Accident

A skier from Brookfield was fatally injured when she collided with another skier at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area on Saturday, state police said. State police were called to the ski area at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that two skiers collided and one was badly hurt.

