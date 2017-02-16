Brookfield Woman, 46, Dies Of Injuries From Skiing Collision

A 46-year-old woman from Brookfield died from injuries suffered in a skiing collision at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall on Saturday, state police said in a statement Sunday night. Troopers from Troop B were called to Mohawk Mountain at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that two people had collided while skiing, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.