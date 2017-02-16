Brookfield Woman, 46, Dies Of Injurie...

Brookfield Woman, 46, Dies Of Injuries From Skiing Collision

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A 46-year-old woman from Brookfield died from injuries suffered in a skiing collision at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall on Saturday, state police said in a statement Sunday night. Troopers from Troop B were called to Mohawk Mountain at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that two people had collided while skiing, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many travelers stranded at airport due to snows... Feb 9 Frosty 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb 8 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan 19 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC