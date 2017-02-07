Bill Would End 'Custody For Care'

State officials and parent advocates gave different versions Tuesday of how often, and why, the Department of Children and Families takes custody of children with severe behavioral health problems - and whether the practice should continue. Advocates, including a group of adoptive parents, told the legislature's Committee on Children that a proposed bill that would prohibit DCF from "requesting, recommending or requiring" that parents relinquish their custodial rights when seeking mental health treatment for their children is needed to stop a practice known as 'trading custody for care.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.