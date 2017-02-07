Bill Would End 'Custody For Care'

Bill Would End 'Custody For Care'

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

State officials and parent advocates gave different versions Tuesday of how often, and why, the Department of Children and Families takes custody of children with severe behavioral health problems - and whether the practice should continue. Advocates, including a group of adoptive parents, told the legislature's Committee on Children that a proposed bill that would prohibit DCF from "requesting, recommending or requiring" that parents relinquish their custodial rights when seeking mental health treatment for their children is needed to stop a practice known as 'trading custody for care.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
take a look Mon he haw 1
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan 19 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Litchfield County was issued at February 07 at 6:44PM EST

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC