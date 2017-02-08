Bid to regulate - sober houses' moves forward
Legislation that would regulate "sober houses" - mostly unregulated apartment buildings that are rented out to people who are recovering from heroin addiction - is moving forward in Connecticut's General Assembly in the wake of several overdose deaths. Sober houses are intended to help addicts transition back into the community after going to rehab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Wed
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan 19
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
|Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Rose
|46
|anybody know him?? (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Beth Hoyer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC