Study says Greenway will pay off for towns

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

A planned 44 mile trail running from Torrington to Derby could cost $77.2 million to complete by 2031, but would generate hundreds of millions of dollars more in local economic and health benefits. A recently completed draft economic impact analysis comes with astonishing estimates.

