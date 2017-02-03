Study says Greenway will pay off for towns
A planned 44 mile trail running from Torrington to Derby could cost $77.2 million to complete by 2031, but would generate hundreds of millions of dollars more in local economic and health benefits. A recently completed draft economic impact analysis comes with astonishing estimates.
