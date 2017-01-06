Owner Of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon ...

Owner Of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon Mountain Crash Back In Jail

Read more: The Hartford Courant

David Wilcox, the owner of the truck that caused the deadly Avon Mountain Crash in 2005, is back in jail following his arrest on a charge of violating the terms of his probation. Wilcox, 81, who owned American Crushing and Recycling and was sentenced to six years in prison for allowing a poorly maintained trucks to go on the road each day, was held in lieu of $100,000 bail after is arraignment Friday in Superior Court in Hartford.

Torrington, CT

