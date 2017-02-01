'Menopause The Musical' At Shubert; 'Who's Tommy' At Two Venues
You may know "Menopause the Musical" from several summer rental engagements at the Long Wharf Theatre in the past decades. It returns to New Haven, in a larger production, for three performances Feb. 3-4 at the Shubert Theater, 247 College St., New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan 19
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
|Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Rose
|46
|anybody know him?? (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Beth Hoyer
|2
|Does anybody know... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Stephanie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC