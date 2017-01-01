Arrests made in Thanksgiving assault
On Friday, Torrington Police arrested four people who were involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a juvenile on Thanksgiving. The suspects kidnapped the unidentified victim at knife-point, took his clothes, and forced him back to a Torrington residence where he was further assaulted before he was able to escape.
