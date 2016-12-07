'Rudolph' At Bushnell, 'Charlie Brown' At Warner

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" returns to the Bushnell in Hartford Dec. 9 to 11. The show is based on the classic Rankin-Bass stop-motion animated special about poor Rudolph and his misfit pal, Hermey. The program first aired in 1964; this live adaptation debuted just a few seasons ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.