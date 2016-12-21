Police: Pedestrian On I-84 In Danbury Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver
A suspected drunken driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 84 in Danbury on Thursday evening was apprehended with the help of a witness who called 911 and followed him, according to Connecticut State Police. The accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on eastbound I-84, just past Exit 7, state police said.
