Police: Pedestrian On I-84 In Danbury...

Police: Pedestrian On I-84 In Danbury Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A suspected drunken driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 84 in Danbury on Thursday evening was apprehended with the help of a witness who called 911 and followed him, according to Connecticut State Police. The accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on eastbound I-84, just past Exit 7, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec 6 myspace 12
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
Does anybody know... (Mar '16) Jun '16 Stephanie 2
Torrington Police Department (Jun '07) May '16 Spaz 42
going to get dealers busted (Nov '15) May '16 Booby boo 2
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Litchfield County was issued at December 28 at 11:31AM EST

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC