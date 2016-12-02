Pharmaceutical Company Laying Off 120...

Pharmaceutical Company Laying Off 120 From Ridgefield Research Unit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Boehringer Ingelheim, a 125 year-old company based in Germany, has their US corporate offices located on a 300 acre campus on the border of Ridgefield and Danbury, in which 2,500 of the 11,000 US based employees work. In the foreground, a group of buildings on the campus house the R&D departments of the company, while at the top of the photo up the hill the companies administration offices can be seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec 6 myspace 12
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
Does anybody know... (Mar '16) Jun '16 Stephanie 2
Torrington Police Department (Jun '07) May '16 Spaz 42
going to get dealers busted (Nov '15) May '16 Booby boo 2
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC