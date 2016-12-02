Pharmaceutical Company Laying Off 120 From Ridgefield Research Unit

Boehringer Ingelheim, a 125 year-old company based in Germany, has their US corporate offices located on a 300 acre campus on the border of Ridgefield and Danbury, in which 2,500 of the 11,000 US based employees work. In the foreground, a group of buildings on the campus house the R&D departments of the company, while at the top of the photo up the hill the companies administration offices can be seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.