Naugatuck police blotter
Police reported on Dec. 19 at approximately 8:11 a.m. officers responded to 570 May St. for a domestic disturbance between mother and son. During the investigation, police reported, it was determined Lundquist violated an active no contact protective order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
|Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Rose
|46
|anybody know him?? (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Beth Hoyer
|2
|Does anybody know... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Stephanie
|2
|Torrington Police Department (Jun '07)
|May '16
|Spaz
|42
|going to get dealers busted (Nov '15)
|May '16
|Booby boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC