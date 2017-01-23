Local Eateries Win 'Celebrate Connecticut 2016' Accolades
The management company that oversees Pomfret's Vanilla Bean Cafe, Putnam's 85 Main, and Storrs' Dog Lane Cafe received the accolade on Nov. 30. The award recognizes economic development success in the state. GVHG was one of two award recipients in northeastern Connecticut and one of 22 recipients across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan 19
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
|Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Rose
|46
|anybody know him?? (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Beth Hoyer
|2
|Does anybody know... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Stephanie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC