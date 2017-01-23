Local Eateries Win 'Celebrate Connect...

Local Eateries Win 'Celebrate Connecticut 2016' Accolades

Wednesday Dec 28

The management company that oversees Pomfret's Vanilla Bean Cafe, Putnam's 85 Main, and Storrs' Dog Lane Cafe received the accolade on Nov. 30. The award recognizes economic development success in the state. GVHG was one of two award recipients in northeastern Connecticut and one of 22 recipients across the state.

