Gardner High principal promoted to superintendent

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: District Administration

The School Committee voted Tuesday to name Gardner High School Principal Mark J. Pellegrino as successor to Superintendent Denise L. Clemons, who will step down that day to take a job as superintendent of schools in Torrington, Connecticut. Mr. Pellegrino, of Barre, has served the Gardner School District since 2011, first as principal of the Gardner Academy for Learning and Technology, and for the past three years as principal of the high school.

