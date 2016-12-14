Cruisin' Connecticut - " 69 Years of Cheer at the Christmas Village in Torrington
Today we're Cruisin' Connecticut to Torrington, home of the Christmas Village! This year marks the village's 69th year, bringing Christmas cheer to the community. The seasonal spectacle draws annual crowds of 20,000 people, from across the state.
