Arrest ordered of man who drove while banned and 4 others before the courts

Arrest ordered of man who drove while banned

Wednesday Dec 28

A JUDGE has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man caught driving while disqualified while on a suspended sentence for drugs offences. Mark Roberts, 45, was due to appear before a judge at Swindon Crown Court after breaching the order by committing a new offence.

