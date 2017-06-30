Toyota Opens $1 Billion Headquarters in Texas
The headquarters was built on 100 acres across Plano in the northern part of Texas. Since announcing the headquarters , Toyota has spent approximately $1 billion on the new facility and moving thousands of employees.
