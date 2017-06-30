Toyota Opens $1 Billion Headquarters ...

Toyota Opens $1 Billion Headquarters in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Motor Trend

The headquarters was built on 100 acres across Plano in the northern part of Texas. Since announcing the headquarters , Toyota has spent approximately $1 billion on the new facility and moving thousands of employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Proposition to Stop Fireworks in Hawthorne or l... 16 hr MrHawt 1
News South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12) 16 hr Imme 2
News Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP Announces Investig... (Apr '13) Wed Mark Gallagher 2
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion Wed New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito Wed Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor Wed CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry Wed CLOSED 2
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 06 at 8:54AM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC