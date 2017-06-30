Redondo Beach, Torrance streets to cl...

Redondo Beach, Torrance streets to close for July 4th fireworks shows

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Several streets in Torrance and Redondo Beach will be closed Tuesday to accommodate crowds expected for Fourth of July fireworks shows. Redondo Beach police are encouraging the public to avoid driving in the pier area unless absolutely necessary during the Seaside Lagoon Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP Announces Investig... (Apr '13) 5 hr Mark Gallagher 2
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 8 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 8 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 8 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 8 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 8 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 8 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,316 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC