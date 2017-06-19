Unveiling Of 10th Generation Honda Ac...

Unveiling Of 10th Generation Honda Accord Set for July 14

TORRANCE, Calif. Jun 19, 2017; Honda today released a concept sketch highlighting the aggressive stance and proportion of the all-new 2018 Honda Accord that will make its global debut in Detroit and via YouTube Livestream on July 14, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

