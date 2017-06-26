Torrance police investigate 2 deaths in separate incidents
Police were investigating the deaths of two men in separate incidents Sunday morning, but neither was believed to be a homicide. Officers were called at 6 a.m. to the 3700 block of Garnet Street to a report of a “man down” near a trash bin.
