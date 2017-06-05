Torrance a hometown heroa Louis Zamperini earns a stretch of the 405 in his honor
A stretch of the 405 Freeway - between Redondo Beach Boulevard and Western Avenue - now pays tribute to Torrance hometown hero Louis Zamperini, thanks to the efforts of two state assemblymen, the Torrance Historical Society and several businesses that contributed to the cause. The two Louis Zamperini Memorial Highway signs, designating a 2-mile stretch of the freeway, were installed facing both the north-south directions on Saturday by Caltrans.
