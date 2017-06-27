Suspected burglar leaves his shoes behind at Palos Verdes Estates residence
A parolee suspected of creeping into a Palos Verdes Estates residence while a couple slept and stealing their cellphones left his shoes behind, police said Monday. Dennis Martin Waight, 34, was wearing only dirty socks when Palos Verdes Estates police officers pulled him over.
