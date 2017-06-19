Suspected bakery burglar to get nothi...

Suspected bakery burglar to get nothing bundt jail

Friday Jun 16

A Long Beach man was arrested early Friday after a three-hour search to find three suspected burglars who fled into a Torrance neighborhood. The search followed a 2:45 a.m. report of a window-smash burglary at Nothing Bundt Cakes at 5205 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance police Lt.

