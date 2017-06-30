Sushi Prices Heat Up in Miami Even as...

Sushi Prices Heat Up in Miami Even as Inflation Cools

The cost of a basic sushi roll has risen 2.3 percent over the past year to $6.99, with some of the steepest increases in sunny Florida, Silicon Valley and the nation's capital, according to Bloomberg's Sushinomics Index, which tracks the average cost of California and spicy tuna rolls in 25 major U.S. cities. The gains far outstrip the 0.9 percent year-over-year inflation the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported nationally for food in general, and it's stronger than the 1.9 percent overall consumer price gain in the 12 months through May. The tab for a basic roll in Miami rose 10 percent to $8.15, the largest among the 25 cities, followed by an 8.7 percent increase in San Jose, California, to $6.52.

