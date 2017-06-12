South Bay LGBT Center marches for uni...

South Bay LGBT Center marches for unity for first time

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Alphonzo Hicks carries a large pride flag as he crosses Artesia Blvd during a unity march in Torrance on Sunday, June 11, 2017. After a short rally in front of the South Bay LGBT Center, a small group of about three dozen people, including families, marched a few blocks to the intersection of Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards shouting chants for equality before heading back to the center.

