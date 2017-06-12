South Bay LGBT Center marches for unity for first time
Alphonzo Hicks carries a large pride flag as he crosses Artesia Blvd during a unity march in Torrance on Sunday, June 11, 2017. After a short rally in front of the South Bay LGBT Center, a small group of about three dozen people, including families, marched a few blocks to the intersection of Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards shouting chants for equality before heading back to the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|23 min
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|18 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|19 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|19 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|40
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|23 hr
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC