Sketch released of robber who critically injured 86-year-old Carson man

51 min ago

Detectives released a sketch Friday of a man sought for punching an 86-year-old Korean War veteran and robbing him of his wallet in Carson, an assault that has left the victim near death. The sketch shows a Latino man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.

