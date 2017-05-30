Sketch released of robber who critically injured 86-year-old Carson man
Detectives released a sketch Friday of a man sought for punching an 86-year-old Korean War veteran and robbing him of his wallet in Carson, an assault that has left the victim near death. The sketch shows a Latino man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.
