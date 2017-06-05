Second driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed Jesse Esphorst Jr.
The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash that killed a star South High School baseball player in Torrance pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges, authorities said. Darryl Leander Hicks, 29, of Los Angeles appeared in Torrance court for his arraignment after two previous postponements so he could hire a lawyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|1 hr
|WILDCATS LEAGUE B...
|20
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Compton: 9 People Shot, 1 Fatally, After Violen... (Mar '16)
|May 26
|Tonika beamon
|4
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC