San Pedro battleship takes flight with vintage helicopter exhibit
Battleship IOWA will unveil its latest exhibit, Battleship FLIGHT which features this restored Piasecki HUP-2 helicopter ; as well as other exhibits below deck. The helicopter is rare and saw service in Korea as well as Vietnam.
Read more at The Daily Breeze.
