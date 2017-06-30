Remembering the Legacy and Generosity of Vic Edelbrock Jr.
What were you doing when you were 26? Like a lot of people that age, I was just a few years out of college and trying to figure out what to do with my life. Looking back on it now, it seems like I learned a lot of lessons by doing things wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Jun 26
|friend2
|2
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|Jun 24
|gang politics
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC