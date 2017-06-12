Relationship of Hypertension to Coronary Atherosclerosis and Cardiac...
From the Los Angeles BioMedical Research Institute at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, CA ; Departments of Imaging and Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA ; Department of Radiology, Dalio Institute of Cardiovascular Imaging, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine ; Department of Medicine, University of Erlangen, Germany ; King Saudbin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King AbdulAziz Cardiac Center, Ministry of National Guard, Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ; Department of Radiology, Montreal Heart Institute, Quebec, Canada ; Department of Radiology, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands ; Tennessee Heart and Vascular Institute, Hendersonville ; Division of Cardiology, Severance Cardiovascular Hospital and Severance Biomedical Science Institute, Yonsei ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Theresa moreno
|18
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|2 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 9
|jhusterrandservices
|27
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Jun 7
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 6
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC