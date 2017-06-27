Proposed Per-Capita Spending in Santa...

Proposed Per-Capita Spending in Santa Monica Far Exceeds Most Comparable Cities

June 27, 2017 -- The City of Santa Monica's per capita spending for operations in its proposed $773.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year far exceeds most comparable cities in the region, according to an analysis by The Lookout. A sample survey of half a dozen well-to-do municipalities in Los Angeles County shows Santa Monica is only second to Beverly Hills when it comes to per capita spending and spends more than twice as much per resident as Culver City and Torrance.

