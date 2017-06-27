Proposed Per-Capita Spending in Santa Monica Far Exceeds Most Comparable Cities
June 27, 2017 -- The City of Santa Monica's per capita spending for operations in its proposed $773.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year far exceeds most comparable cities in the region, according to an analysis by The Lookout. A sample survey of half a dozen well-to-do municipalities in Los Angeles County shows Santa Monica is only second to Beverly Hills when it comes to per capita spending and spends more than twice as much per resident as Culver City and Torrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|19 hr
|secret Asian man
|1
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Mon
|friend2
|2
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Sun
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|Jun 24
|gang politics
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC